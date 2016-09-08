Sept 8 West Marine Inc

* Now Expects 2016 Gaap Pre Tax profits to be in range of $9.0 million to $11.0 million

* Fy net revenue is now expected to be flat to down slightly compared with last year with same store sales in range of flat to up 1%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $715.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S