BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Pyrolyx AG :
* To increase share capital by up to 72,230 euros ($81,447) by issuing up to 72,230 new shares up to 3,014,405 euros, excluding the subscription rights of the shareholders
* Issue price of the new shares was set at 11.00 euros per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing