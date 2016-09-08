Sept 8 Pyrolyx AG :

* To increase share capital by up to 72,230 euros ($81,447) by issuing up to 72,230 new shares up to 3,014,405 euros, excluding the subscription rights of the shareholders

* Issue price of the new shares was set at 11.00 euros per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)