Sept 8 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tokai Pharmaceuticals announces review of strategic alternatives

* Tokai pharmaceuticals inc says board of directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives for company focused on maximizing stockholder value

* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc says as part of its review of strategic alternatives, Tokai has engaged wedbush pacgrow as its financial advisor

* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc says in conjunction with this process, company is continuing to assess best path forward for its galeterone clinical trial program

* Says now anticipates all patients enrolled in ARMOR3-Sv clinical trial will discontinue treatment by end of year

* Now anticipates all patients enrolled in ARMOR3-SV clinical trial will discontinue treatment by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: