Sept 8 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd
* Says signed a collaboration agreement with Larisplast ltd,
an Israeli concrete admixtures business
* Co and Larisplast got grant funding from Canada-Israel
industrial research and development foundation to test effect of
adding graphene to concrete on pilot scale
* Upon successful completion of pilot plant testing,
agreement contemplates formation of a new corp jointly owned by
co, Larisplast
* Says joint corporation for purposes of marketing
specialized admixture product from pilot testing globally
