BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Morion :
* Says its board approves mandatory tender offer received from Rubikon
* Says Rubikon to acquire 29 million ordinary shares at the price of 4.04 roubles ($0.0633) per share Source text: bit.ly/2cEmT7Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.8711 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares