Sept 8 Heron Therapeutics
* HTX-011 showed a statistically significant reduction in
pain intensity through 48 hours post-surgery compared to placebo
* Says results from initial portions of co's phase 2 study
of HTX-011 in patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair
* Says study evaluated efficacy and safety of three
formulations of HTX-011 and two routes of administration into
wound
* Says HTX-011 has been generally well tolerated in ongoing
phase 2 program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: