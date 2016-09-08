Sept 8 Addnode Group AB (publ) :

* Kartena, a subsidiary to Addnode Group, did this March receive a contract award decision from the City of Gothenburg regarding an IT system for planning, implementation and monitoring of activities within the welfare area, an order worth about 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.17 million)

* Decision has on several occasions been up for appeal

* The Administrative Court has decided not to grant the appeal for review

* Says can sign the contract with the City of Gothenburg in accordance with the award decision Source text for Eikon:

