BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange integrates SFTI and 7ticks networks to expand Ice Data Services' global connectivity business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing