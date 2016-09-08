BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Artp Capital SA :
* Launches negotiations concerning potential sale of shares in Done Storage Sp z o.o.
* Plans to create an enterprise incubator in Pawlowiczki commune, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares