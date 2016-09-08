Sept 8 Lundbeck says:
* Is disappointed that general court has come to this
conclusion and strongly disagrees with EU court upholding the
European Commission's 2013 fining decision against Lundbeck.
* Court ruled that Lundbeck's deals with smaller rivals to
delay cheaper generic copies of its blockbuster citalopram
anti-depressant from entering the market were anti-competitive.
* Will study General Court's judgment and decide whether to
appeal judgment to European Court of Justice
* Fine imposed on Lundbeck was already recognized as a cost
in Q3 of 2013 and will not have any influence on Lundbeck's
financial guidance for 2016
* No additional fines have been imposed
* Deadline for appeal is two months and ten days from
notification of judgment
* Lundbeck shares fell as much as 3 pct following court
decision. At 1345 GMT, shares down 1.1 pct at 268.10 DKK.
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen