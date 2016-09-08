BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc
Sept 8 KP Inkaso WEC SA :
* Signs a debt collection agreement with an Ukraine-based producer of heating materials
* Under the contract will collect liabilities of the nominal value of 4.8 million zlotys ($1.3 million) from the Polish clients of the Ukraine-based firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8225 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing