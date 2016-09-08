Sept 8 KP Inkaso WEC SA :

* Signs a debt collection agreement with an Ukraine-based producer of heating materials

* Under the contract will collect liabilities of the nominal value of 4.8 million zlotys ($1.3 million) from the Polish clients of the Ukraine-based firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8225 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)