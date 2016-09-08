BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Niocorp Developments Ltd
* Niocorp receives jurisdictional determination approval from the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Elk Creek project
* Says JD's findings clears path for project to proceed to next phase of planning and permitting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing