BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Apollo Global Management, raises share stake in Domino's Pizza
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing
Sept 8 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* ICE Futures Europe announces changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract
* Proposed changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract, effective October 3, 2016, for July 2018 contract month onwards
* Says among changes are inclusion of pre-paid loading out charges in price of futures contract
* Says among changes are a shortening of period between notice and settlement to streamline delivery process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares