* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing
Sept 8 GKS GieKSa Katowice SA :
* Allots 2 million series U shares at the issue price of 1.0 zloty/shr to the city of Katowice, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8354 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing