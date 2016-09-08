Sept 8 Black Pearl SA :

* Aquires 100 percent of rights and obligations to Reeco sp. z o.o. sp. K. and Reeco Nieruchomoci sp. z o.o. sp. K. for 6.4 million zlotys ($1.67 million)