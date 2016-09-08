BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Black Pearl SA :
* Aquires 100 percent of rights and obligations to Reeco sp. z o.o. sp. K. and Reeco Nieruchomoci sp. z o.o. sp. K. for 6.4 million zlotys ($1.67 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8300 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing