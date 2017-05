Sept 8 Lanson BCC SA :

* Reports H1 EBIT of 6.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income is 1.7 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago

* Group is not releasing any forecasts for the full year Source text: bit.ly/2bWLsAf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)