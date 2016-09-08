BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Cofidur SA :
* H1 net profit EUR 0.7 million ($787,710.00) versus EUR 0.6 million year ago
* H1 operating profit EUR 0.9 million versus EUR 1.0 million year ago
* H1 revenue EUR 44.7 million versus EUR 39.2 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 15 French telecom operator Orange said on Monday that rival telecom group SFR had filed a lawsuit against it over fibre optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of financial daily Les Echos.