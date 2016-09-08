BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Apollo Global Management, raises share stake in Domino's Pizza
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing
Sept 8 Schaeffler Ag
* Says schaeffler AG expects complete prepayment of loan note by IHO holding in amount of 1,674 million euros ($1.89 billion)
* Says intends to use funds for a reduction of its indebtedness
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares