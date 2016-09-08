BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Apollo Global Management, raises share stake in Domino's Pizza
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing
Sept 8 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms Council of Europe Development Bank at 'AA+'; Outlook stable
* Fitch on Council of Europe Development Bank - A particular challenge that CEB has faced this year is migrant and refugee crisis in Europe Source text for Eikon:
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares