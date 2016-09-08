BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Acteos SA :
* H1 operating loss is 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million)versus loss of 0.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss group share is 1.1 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros a year ago
* Says should return to solid growth and profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 15 French telecom operator Orange said on Monday that rival telecom group SFR had filed a lawsuit against it over fibre optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of financial daily Les Echos.