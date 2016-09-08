BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Viadeo SA :
* H1 net loss EUR 4.3 million ($4.84 million) versus loss of EUR 6.9 million year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss EUR 2.3 million versus loss of EUR 1.7 million year ago
* Reconfirms medium-term objectives announced when ViaNext plan was launched on May 19
* Says in view of company's cash position, its leadership team is actively looking for investor partners to support ViaNext as it ramps up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 15 French telecom operator Orange said on Monday that rival telecom group SFR had filed a lawsuit against it over fibre optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of financial daily Les Echos.