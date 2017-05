Sept 8 Moody's On Puerto Rico Banks:

* Moody's On Puerto Rico Banks - Moody's: rated puerto rico banks can absorb additional stress amid commonwealth's recession

* Moody's On Puerto Rico Banks - The banks have reduced their exposures to the puerto rico public sector

* Moody's On Puerto Rico Banks - Economic contraction estimated at -2.4% for 2016, -0.9% in 2017, continuing a downturn that began in 2004 Source - bit.ly/2cdFTZw