UPDATE 2-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
Sept 8 Inter Pipeline Ltd :
* Inter Pipeline announces $350 million medium-term note offering
* Says notes will have a fixed interest rate of 2.608% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on September 13, 2023
* Proceeds to partially fund acquisition of Williams Companies', Williams Partners' Canadian natural gas liquids midstream businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 15 The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.