Sept 8 HV Bancorp Inc
* Files For IPO Of 1.9 Mln Shares Of Common Stock At $10.00
Per Share - Sec filing
* HV Bancorp Inc says may sell up to 2.2 million shares of
common stock because of demand or changes in market conditions
* Expect that common stock will be traded on nasdaq capital
market under symbol "HVBC" upon conclusion of stock offering
* May offer for sale shares of common stock to public
through "syndicated community offering" managed by Sandler
O'Neill & Partners LP
* HV Bancorp says Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP underwriting
to IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of
calculating sec registration fee
Source text : bit.ly/2cFDTLj