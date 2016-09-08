Sept 8 Pdc Energy Inc

* PDC Energy announces public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

* Intends to offer for sale 6.5 million shares of its common stock , $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Notes are expected to mature on September 15, 2021

* Intends to use net proceeds from offerings to fund a portion of cash consideration payable in acquisition