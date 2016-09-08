BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Pdc Energy Inc
* PDC Energy announces public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
* Intends to offer for sale 6.5 million shares of its common stock , $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Notes are expected to mature on September 15, 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds from offerings to fund a portion of cash consideration payable in acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.