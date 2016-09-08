BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Earthstone Energy Inc
* Says selling stockholders to sell up to 12.1 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2cxdxup) Further company coverage:
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.