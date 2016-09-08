BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Savencia SA :
* H1 current operating profit is 86 million euros ($96.8 million) versus 86 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 2.09 billion euros versus 2.18 billion euros a year ago
* H1 net profit group share is 31 million versus 35 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
WASHINGTON, May 15 The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.