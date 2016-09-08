BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
* Bayer said to explore sale of $1.1 billion dermatology business - Bloomberg, citing source
* Bayer is working with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co on the sale, which could fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)- Bloomberg, citing source
* Business could attract interest from Nestle Sa's Galderma, Allergan Plc and Almirall Sa of Spain, as well as private equity firms - Bloomberg
