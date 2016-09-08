Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* Bayer said to explore sale of $1.1 billion dermatology business - Bloomberg, citing source

* Bayer is working with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co on the sale, which could fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)- Bloomberg, citing source

* Business could attract interest from Nestle Sa's Galderma, Allergan Plc and Almirall Sa of Spain, as well as private equity firms - Bloomberg

Further company coverage: