BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Moody's:
* Moody's says Housing Finance Agency medians show margin growth reaching all-time high of 17 percent
* Moody's on Housing Finance Agencies - Expect refundings to generate majority of bond issuance over next 18 months
* Moody's on Housing Finance Agencies - HFA maintain strong financial positions which enable them to provide affordable housing for constituents
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.