BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 (Reuters) -
* Orix, Itochu may bid on right to run Kobe Airport - Nikkei
* City of Kobe plans to hold auctions in 2017 to sell the airport concession - Nikkei
* City will likely request that management of airport be coordinated with that of nearby Kansai Airport and Osaka International Airport - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cIZiam)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.