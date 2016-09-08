BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 (Reuters) -
* Charger Shale Oil Company and Oaktree announce $900 mln permian basin joint venture
* Oaktree capital group llc says oaktree has pledged $600 million in an initial equity commitment with an additional $300 million runway commitment Source text for Eikon:
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.