Sept 9 Novo Nordisk

* Novo Nordisk Inc issues voluntary nationwide recall of six batches of glucagen hypokit due to detached needles on syringe in kit

* It is estimated that out of 71,215 pens being recalled, four pens could be defective

* To date, Novo Nordisk is not aware of any known adverse events resulting from use of recalled batches