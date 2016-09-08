Sept 8 United Community Financial Corp

* United Community Financial Corp to expand Akron and Canton Ohio presence with agreement to acquire Ohio Legacy Corp

* Transaction is valued at approximately $18.00 per Ohio Legacy common share or approximately $40.3 million

* Says excluding certain one-time charges, transaction is anticipated to be accretive to EPS by about 15 percent in 2017

* United Community Financial Corp says tangible book value per common share expected to be diluted by less than 6 percent at closing

* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Anticipated that United Community and Home Savings will add Ohio Legacy's current chairman, Louis Altman, to their board

* United Community Financial Corp says holders of Ohio Legacy common stock will elect to receive either 2.736 shares of United Community common stock