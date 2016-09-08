Sept 8 Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Nextera Energy Partners LP announces agreement to acquire indirect 24 percent interest in Desert Sunlight Investment Holdings, Llc

* Nextera Energy says deal for $218 million

* Nextera Energy Partners Lp says expects to fund transaction through net proceeds of an issuance of common units

* Purchase price considers $258 million of existing non-recourse project debt and is subject to working capital adjustments

* Says expects deal to contribute adjusted EBITDA of about $43 million to $53 million on annual run rate basis as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Acquisition is expected to contribute to an increase in Q3 distribution to an annualized rate of $1.365 per common unit

* Sees deal to increase co's estimated incremental debt capacity at holding company to approximately $375 million to $475 million