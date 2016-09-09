Sept 9 Wolford AG :
* Reported a revenue decline of 18 pct to 27.74 million
euros ($31.28 million) in the first quarter of the current
financial year
* Q1 operating earnings (EBIT of -8.28 million euros versus
-3.04 million euros in Q1 2015/16) and earnings after tax (-8.22
million euros versus -2.55 million euros in Q1 2015/16)
* Already revised its forecast for the entire financial year
on august 31, 2016, but reaffirms its medium-term business
targets
* Anticipates stagnating or slightly lower revenue for the
2016/17 financial year compared to the prior-year performance
* Cost-cutting drive is being further accelerated, which
should have a perceptible impact on earnings starting in the
upcoming 2017/18 financial year
* Sees negative operating earnings in the lower single digit
million euro range for 2016/17 FY
