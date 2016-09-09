Sept 9 Greene King Plc
* Trading statement for the 18 weeks to Sept. 04 16
* In first 18 weeks of year, pub company delivered
like-for-like (lfl) sales growth of 1.7 pct including a strong
start to year as customers enjoyed european football
championships and better weather
* In pub partners, LFL net income was up 4.5 pct after 16
weeks, while in brewing & brands, own-brewed volume declined 0.5
pct
* Uncertainty surrounding UK's future withdrawal from eu
translated into softening of some economic indicators, fall in
consumer confidence
* Number of recent industry surveys have flagged risks to
leisure spend, co is alert to a potentially tougher trading
environment ahead
