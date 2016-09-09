Sept 9 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Has agreed with co-shareholder NPM Capital to sell its 20 pct ownership interest in Kramp
at total price of 139 million euros ($156.68 million)
* Transaction is expected to produce gain of about 445 million Danish crowns ($67.40
million)relative to carrying amount at June 30, 2016
* Transaction is expected to close by end of year
* As a result of sale, Schouw & Co. raises its guidance for profit in associates and joint
ventures to 560 million - 570 million crowns from previous forecast of 140 million - 150 million
crowns
