BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Sept 9 Obalon Therapeutics Inc:
* Files for IPO of up to $75 mln - SEC filing
* Applied to list common stock on Nasdaq global market under symbol "OBLN"
* UBS Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity, Stifel, BTIG are underwriting the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2bXhQxN)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing