Sept 9 Fitch On ECB:

* Fitch: ECB QE extension likely, low inflation still a challenge

* ECB is likely to extend its quantitative easing programme beyond its scheduled end-date of march 2017

* Inflation remains well below ECB's target of below, but close to, 2%

* Expect ECB to clarify in coming months its QE intentions for beyond March 2017 Source text for Eikon: