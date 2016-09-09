UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Cancer Genetics Inc
* Cancer genetics announces $5.5 million registered direct offering
* Says entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for an offering of 2.75 million shares of common stock
* Proceeds from offering are expected to be approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)