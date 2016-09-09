Sept 9 Aston Hill Financial Inc

* Aston hill and front street capital to combine creating leading independent asset manager

* Following completion of transaction, company's interim ceo james werry will step down

* Front street partners to own 46% and aston hill shareholders to own 41% of combined company

* Following completion of transaction aston hill will be led by a new chief executive officer, joe canavan

* Under terms of transaction, current front street partners will receive 120 million aston hill common shares

* Says combined company to have approximately $3.1 billion in aum as of august 31, 2016

* In conjunction with transaction, company will consider undertaking a private placement of common shares