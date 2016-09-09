Sept 9 Seagate Technology Plc
* Seagate technology executes secondary block trade
transaction with valueact capital
* Announced a secondary block trade transaction of
approximately 12.5 million ordinary and existing shares
* Participating in transaction are valueact capital and
seagate technology
* Valueact capital will become one of seagate's largest
shareholders with approximately 9.5 million ordinary shares upon
deal closing
* Says valueact has been invited to serve as an observer on
seagate's board of directors
* Seagate approached valueact to execute transaction and
become an investor in company
