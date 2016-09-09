Sept 9 Seagate Technology Plc

* Seagate technology executes secondary block trade transaction with valueact capital

* Announced a secondary block trade transaction of approximately 12.5 million ordinary and existing shares

* Participating in transaction are valueact capital and seagate technology

* Valueact capital will become one of seagate's largest shareholders with approximately 9.5 million ordinary shares upon deal closing

* Says valueact has been invited to serve as an observer on seagate's board of directors

* Seagate approached valueact to execute transaction and become an investor in company