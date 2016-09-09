Sept 9 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc
* Unit Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp to initiate a
syndication process with respect to a new term loan A facility
and new revolving facility
* Says new term loan a facility is expected to be in
aggregate principal amount of $400 million
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc says new revolving facility is
expected to be available up to the aggregate principal amount of
$200 mln - SEC filing
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings says new term loan a facility and
new revolving facility to refinance its existing term loan a and
revolving facilities
Source text - bit.ly/2cIi0Lr
