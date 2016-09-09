Sept 9 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :
* Says that the ownership of 20 percent of interest in UnipolSai Investimenti SGR has been
transferred to UnipolSai Assicurazioni for around 4.5 million euros ($5.04 million)
* The interest was acquired by IGD on Jan. 28, 2015, in accordance with an agreement for the
promotion of real estate funds specialized in the retail/commercial segment with with UnipolSai
(disclosed to the market Aug. 8, 2014) that the parties agreed to terminate during the year
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
