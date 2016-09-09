Sept 9 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces 100% SVR Reported In Janssen'S Phase 2a Trial Evaluating Triple Combination Of Odalasvir, Al 335, and simeprevir for genotype 1 treatment-naive HCV

* Janssen plans to advance a phase 2b program for triple combination to further understand potential of this 3DAA drug combination