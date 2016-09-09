UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Viasat, Eutelsat in-flight internet partnership wins European service contract with SAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)