Sept 9 Medivir AB
* Interim results from phase IIa trial evaluating triple
combination including simeprevir demonstrates high level of
efficacy in HCV patients
* Says study being conducted by Alios BioPharma Inc., part
of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen), were
published as part of the abstracts released for the upcoming
European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Special
Conference, September 23-24, 2016, in Paris, France.
* Says interim results from cohorts 1-4 showed that the
triple combination regimen, including simeprevir, was highly
effective and well tolerated in non-cirrhotic patients with GT1
HCV.
