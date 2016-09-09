UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :
* Says Supreme Court of Mexico confirms that granting of the deal for outer loop of the State of Mexico (Circuito Exterior Mexiquense) to OHL Mexico was legal
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)