Sept 9 Grand City Properties SA

* Announces an increase in the size of its announced offering of undated perpetual suboridinated notes

* Has increased size of offering of undated perpetual subordinated notes with a coupon of 2.75 pct from 150 million euros in aggregate principal amount to 200 million euros ($225.02 million) in aggregate principal amount