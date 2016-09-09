BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Sept 9 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Arvid Svensson Invest AB reduced its stake to 7.18 percent in Klovern AB
* Arvid Svensson Invest owns 67 million shares in Klovern after transaction
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing